Iowa Hawkeyes football schedules and history

Here are past, present and future schedules for the Iowa Hawkeyes football program.

2025 Hawkeyes (0-0)  
Date Opponent Time/result
TBD at Iowa State TBA
9/13/2025 Northern Illinois TBA
9/20/2025 at Wisconsin TBA
9/27/2025 Ohio State TBA
10/4/2025 Illinois TBA
10/11/2025 Minnesota TBA
10/18/2025 at Northwestern TBA
10/25/2025 at Michigan TBA
11/8/2025 Purdue  TBA
11/15/2025 TBA TBA
11/22/2025 Rutgers TBA
11/28/2025 at Nebraska TBA
     
2024 Hawkeyes (0-0)  
Date Opponent Time/result
TBD Iowa State TBA
8/31/2024 Illinois State TBA
TBD TBA TBA
9/28/2024 at Purdue TBA
10/5/2024 Northwestern TBA
10/12/2024 at Rutgers TBA
10/19/2024 at Illinois TBA
10/26/2024 Maryland TBA
11/2/2024 at Indiana TBA
11/16/2024 at Minnesota TBA
11/23/2024 Wisconsin TBA
11/29/2024 Nebraska TBA
     

2023 Hawkeyes (0-0)  
Date Opponent Time/result
TBD Iowa State TBA
TBD TBA TBA
9/23/2023 Purdue TBA
9/30/2023 at Wisconsin TBA
10/7/2023 Rutgers TBA
10/14/2023 at Northwestern TBA
10/21/2023 Michigan State TBA
10/28/2023 at Penn State TBA
11/4/2023 Minnesota TBA
11/18/2023 Illinois TBA
11/24/2023 at Nebraska TBA
     
     
2022 Hawkeyes (0-0)  
Date Opponent Time/result
TBD Iowa State TBA
9/17/2022 South Dakota State TBA
9/24/2022 at Minnesota TBA
10/1/2022 Michigan TBA
10/8/2022 at Purdue TBA
10/15/2022 at Ohio State TBA
10/29/2022 Northwestern TBA
11/5/2022 at Rutgers TBA
11/12/2022 at Illinois TBA
11/19/2022 Wisconsin TBA
11/25/2022 Nebraska TBA
     
     

 

2021 Hawkeyes (0-0)  
Date Opponent Time/result
9/4/2021 Indiana TBA
9/11/2021 at Iowa State TBA
9/18/2021 Kent State TBA
9/25/2021 Colorado State TBA
10/2/2021 at Northwestern TBA
10/9/2021 Penn State TBA
10/23/2021 at Maryland TBA
10/30/2021 Purdue TBA
11/6/2021 at Nebraska TBA
11/13/2021 Minnesota TBA
11/20/2021 Illinois TBA
11/27/2021 at Wisconsin TBA
     
2020 Hawkeyes (0-0)  
Date Opponent Time/result
9/5/2020 Northern Iowa TBA
9/12/2020 Iowa State TBA
9/19/2020 at Minnesota TBA
9/26/2020 Northern Illinois TBA
10/3/2020 Michigan St. TBA
10/10/2020 at Ohio State TBA
10/17/2020 at Penn State TBA
10/24/2020 Northwestern TBA
11/7/2020 at Illinois TBA
11/14/2020 Nebraska TBA
11/21/2020 at Purdue TBA
11/28/2020 Wisconsin TBA
     
2019 Hawkeyes (0-0)  
Date Opponent Time/result
8/31/2019 Miami (Ohio) TBA
9/7/2019 Rutgers TBA
9/14/2019 at Iowa State TBA
9/28/2019 Middle Tenn. St. TBA
10/5/2019 at Michigan TBA
10/12/2019 Penn State TBA
10/19/2019 Purdue TBA
10/26/2019 at Northwestern TBA
11/9/2019 at Wisconsin TBA
11/16/2019 Minnesota TBA
11/23/2019 Illinois TBA
11/29/2019 at Nebraska TBA
     
2018 Hawkeyes (0-0)  
Date Opponent Time/result
9/1/2018 Northern Illinois 2:30 p.m.
9/8/2018 Iowa State 4 p.m.
9/15/2018 Northern Iowa 6:30 p.m.
9/22/2018 Wisconsin TBA
10/6/2018 at Minnesota 2:30/3 p.m.
10/13/2018 at Indiana 11 a.m.
10/20/2018 Maryland 11 a.m.
10/27/2018 at Penn State TBA
11/3/2018 at Purdue TBA
11/10/2018 Northwestern TBA
11/17/2018 at Illinois TBA
11/23/2018 Nebraska 11 a.m.
     
2017 Hawkeyes (7-5)  
Date Opponent Time/result
9/2/2017 Wyoming W 24-3
9/9/2017 at Iowa State W 44-41
9/16/2017 North Texas W 31-14
9/23/2017 Penn State L 21-19
9/30/2017 at Michigan St L 17-10
10/7/2017 Illinois W 45-16
10/21/2017 at Northwestern L 17-10
10/28/2017 Minnesota W 17-10
11/4/2017 Ohio State W 55-24
11/11/2017 at Wisconsin L 38-14
11/18/2017 Purdue L 24-15
11/24/2017 at Nebraska W 56-14
12/27/2017 Boston College  W 27-20
     
2016 Hawkeyes (8-5)  
Date Opponent Result
9/3/2016 Miami (Ohio) W 45-21
9/10/2016 Iowa State W 42-3
9/17/2016 ND State L 23-21
9/24/2016 at Rutgers W 14-7
10/1/2016 Northwestern L 38-31
10/8/2016 at Minnesota W 14-7
10/15/2016 at Purdue W 49-35
10/22/2016 Wisconsin L 17-9
11/5/2016 at Penn State L 41-14
11/12/2016 Michigan W 14-13
11/19/2016 at Illinois W 28-0
11/25/2016 Nebraska W 40-10
1/2/2017 Florida L 30-3
     
2015 Hawkeyes (12-2)  
Date Opponent Result
9/5/2015 Illinois State W 31-14
9/12/2015 at Iowa State W 31-17
9/19/2015 Pittsburgh W 27-24
9/26/2015 North Texas W 62-16
10/3/2015 at Wisconsin W 10-6
10/10/2015 Illinois W 29-20
10/17/2015 at Northwestern W 40-10
10/31/2015 Maryland W 31-15
11/7/2015 at Indiana W 35-27
11/14/2015 Minnesota W 40-35
11/21/2015 Purdue W 40-20
11/27/2015 at Nebraska W 28-20
12/5/2015 Michigan State L 16-13
1/1/2016 Stanford L 45-16
     
2014 Hawkeyes (7-6)  
Date Opponent Result
8/30/2014 Northern Iowa W 31-23
9/6/2014 Ball State W 17-13
9/13/2014 Iowa State L 20-17
9/20/2014 at Pittsburgh W 24-20
9/27/2014 at Purdue W 24-10
10/11/2014 Indiana W 45-29
10/18/2014 at Maryland L 38-31
11/1/2014 Northwestern W 48-7
11/8/2014 at Minnesota L 51-14
11/15/2014 at Illinois W 30-14
11/22/2014 Wisconsin  L 26-24
11/28/2014 Nebraska L 37-34
1/2/2015 Tennessee L 45-28
     
2013 Hawkeyes (8-5)  
Date Opponent Result
8/31/2013 N. Illinois L 30-27
9/7/2013 Missouri State W 28-14
9/14/2013 at Iowa State W 27-21
9/21/2013 Western Michigan W 59-3
9/28/2013 at Minnesota W 23-7
10/5/2013 Michigan State L 26-14
10/19/2013 at Ohio State L 34-24
10/26/2013 Northwestern W 17-10
11/2/2013 Wisconsin L 28-9
11/9/2013 at Purdue W 38-14
11/23/2013 Michigan  W 24-21
11/29/2013 at Nebraska W 38-17
1/1/2014 LSU L 21-14
     
2012 Hawkeyes (4-8)  
Date Opponent Result
9/1/2012 NIU in Chicago W 18-17
9/8/2012 Iowa State L 9-6
9/15/2012 Northern Iowa W 27-16
9/22/2012 Central Michigan L 32-31
9/29/2012 Minnesota W 31-13
10/13/2012 at Michigan State W 19-16
10/20/2012 Penn State L 38-14
10/27/2012 at Northwestern L 28-17
11/3/2012 at Indiana L 24-21
11/10/2012 Purdue L 27-24
11/17/2012 at Michigan L 42-17
11/23/2012 Nebraska L 13-7
     
2011 Hawkeyes (7-6)  
Date Opponent Result
9/3/2011 Tenn. Tech W 34-7
9/10/2011 at Iowa State L 44-41
9/17/2011 Pittsburgh W 31-27
9/24/2011 La.-Monroe W 45-17
10/8/2011 at Penn State L 13-3
10/15/2011 Northwestern W 41-31
10/22/2011 Indiana W 45-24
10/29/2011 at Minnesota L 22-21
11/5/2011 Michigan W 24-16
11/12/2011 Michigan State L 37-21
11/19/2011 at Purdue W 31-21
11/25/2011 at Nebraska L 20-7
12/30/2011 Oklahoma L 31-14
     
     
2010 Hawkeyes (8-5)  
Date Opponent Result
9/4/2010  Eastern Illinois W 37-7
9/11/2010  Iowa State W 35-7
9/18/2010  at Arizona L 34-27
9/25/2010  Ball State W 45-0
10/2/2010  Penn State W 24-3
10/16/2010  at Michigan W 38-28
10/23/2010  Wisconsin L 31-30
10/30/2010  Michigan St W 37-6
11/6/2010  at Indiana W 18-13
11/13/2010  at Northwestern L 21-17
11/20/2010  Ohio State L 20-17
11/27/2010  at Minnesota L 27-24
12/28/2010  Missouri W 27-24
     
2009 Hawkeyes (11-2)  
Date Opponent Result
9/5/2009  Northern Iowa W 17-16
9/12/2009  at Iowa State W 35-3
9/19/2009  Arizona W 27-17
9/26/2009  at Penn State W 21-10
10/3/2009  Arkansas State W 24-21
10/10/2009  Michigan W 30-28
10/17/2009  at Wisconsin W 20-10
10/24/2009  at Michigan State W 15-13
10/31/2009  Indiana W 42-24
11/7/2009  Northwestern L 17-10
11/14/2009  at Ohio State L 27-24
11/21/2009  Minnesota W 12-0
1/5/2010  Georgia Tech W 24-14
     
2008 Hawkeyes (9-4)  
Date Opponent Result
8/30/2008  Maine W 46-3
9/6/2008  FIU W 42-0
9/13/2008  Iowa State W 17-5
9/20/2008  at Pittsburgh L 21-20
9/27/2008  Northwestern L 22-17
10/4/2008  at Michigan St L 16-13
10/11/2008  at Indiana W 45-9
10/18/2008  Wisconsin W 38-16
11/1/2008  at Illinois L 27-24
11/8/2008  Penn State W 24-23
11/15/2008  Purdue W 22-17
11/22/2008  at Minnesota W 55-0
1/1/2009  South Carolina W 31-10
     
2007 Hawkeyes (6-6)  
Date Opponent Result
9/1/2007  N. Illinois W 16-3
9/8/2007  Syracuse W 35-0
9/15/2007  at Iowa State L 15-13
9/22/2007  at Wisconsin L 17-13
9/29/2007  Indiana L 38-20
10/6/2007  at Penn State L 27-7
10/13/2007  Illinois W 10-6
10/20/2007  at Purdue L 31-6
10/27/2007  Michigan State W 34-27
11/3/2007  at Northwestern W 28-17
11/10/2007  Minnesota W 21-16
11/17/2007  W. Michigan L 28-19
     
2006 Hawkeyes (6-7)  
Date Opponent Result
9/2/2006  Montana W 41-7
9/9/2006  at Syracuse W 20-13
9/16/2006  Iowa State W 27-17
9/23/2006  at Illinois W 24-7
9/30/2006  Ohio State L 38-17
10/7/2006  Purdue W 47-17
10/14/2006  at Indiana L 28-31
10/21/2006  at Michigan L 20-6
10/28/2006  N. Illinois W 24-14
11/4/2006  Northwestern L 21-7
11/11/2006  Wisconsin L 24-21
11/18/2006  at Minnesota L 34-24
12/30/2006  Texas L 26-24
     
2005 Hawkeyes (7-5)  
Date Opponent Result
9/3/2005  Ball State W 56-0
9/10/2005  at Iowa State L 23-3
9/17/2005  Northern Iowa W 45-21
9/24/2005  at Ohio State L 31-6
10/1/2005  Illinois W 35-7
10/8/2005  at Purdue W 34-17
10/15/2005  Indiana W 38-21
10/22/2005  Michigan L 23-20
11/5/2005  at Northwestern L 28-27
11/12/2005  at Wisconsin W 20-10
11/19/2005  Minnesota W 52-28
1/2/2006  at Florida L 31-24
     
2004 Hawkeyes (10-2)  
Date Opponent Result
9/4/2004  Kent State W 39-7
9/11/2004  Iowa State W 17-10
9/18/2004  at Arizona State L 44-7
9/25/2004  at Michigan L 30-17
10/2/2004  Michigan State W 38-16
10/16/2004  Ohio State W 33-7
10/23/2004  at Penn State W 6-4
10/30/2004  at Illinois W 23-13
11/6/2004  Purdue W 23-21
11/13/2004  at Minnesota W 29-27
11/20/2004  Wisconsin W 30-7
1/1/2005  LSU W 30-25
     
2003 Hawkeyes (10-3)  
Date Opponent Result
8/30/2003  Miami (Ohio) W 21-3
9/6/2003  Buffalo W 56-7
9/13/2003  at Iowa State W 40-21
9/20/2003  Arizona State W 21-2
9/27/2003  at Michigan St L 20-10
10/4/2003  Michigan W 30-27
10/18/2003  at Ohio State L 19-10
10/25/2003  Penn State W 26-14
11/1/2003  Illinois W 41-10
11/8/2003  at Purdue L 26-14
11/15/2003  Minnesota W 40-22
11/22/2003  Wisconsin W 27-21
1/1/2004  Florida W 37-17
     
2002 Hawkeyes (11-2)  
Date Opponent Result
8/31/2002  Akron W 57-21
9/7/2002  at Miami W 29-24
9/14/2002  Iowa State L 36-31
9/21/2002  Utah State W 48-7
9/28/2002  at Penn State W 42-35
10/5/2002  Purdue W 31-28
10/12/2002  Michigan State W 44-16
10/19/2002  at Indiana W 24-8
10/26/2002  at Michigan W 34-9
11/2/2002  Wisconsin W 20-3
11/9/2002  Northwestern W 62-10
11/16/2002  at Minnesota W 45-21
1/2/2003  USC L 38-17
     
2001 Hawkeyes (7-5)  
Date Opponent Result
9/1/2001  Kent State W 51–0
9/8/2001  Miami (Ohio) W 44–19
9/29/2001  Penn State W 24–18
10/6/2001  at Purdue L 23–14
10/13/2001  at Michigan State L 31–28
10/20/2001  Indiana W 42–28
10/27/2001  Michigan L 32–26
11/3/2001  at Wisconsin L 34–28
11/10/2001  at Northwestern W 59–16
11/17/2001  Minnesota W 42–24
11/24/2001  at Iowa State L 17–14
12/29/2001  Texas Tech W 19–16
     
2000 Hawkeyes (3-9)  
Date Opponent Result
8/26/2000  Kansas State L 27-7
9/9/2000  W. Michigan L 27-21
9/16/2000  Iowa State L 24-14
9/23/2000  at Nebraska L 42-13
9/30/2000  at Indiana L 45-33
10/7/2000  Michigan State W 21–16
10/14/2000  at Illinois L 31-0
10/21/2000  Ohio State L 38-10
10/28/2000  Wisconsin L 13-7
11/4/2000  at Penn State W 26-23
11/21/2000  Northwestern W 27-17
11/18/2000  at Minnesota L 27-24

 

Hawkeyes bowl history

  
1957 Rose   Oregon State W 35-19
1959 Rose   California W 38-12
1982 Rose   Washington L 28-0
1982 Peach   Tennessee W 28-22
1983 Gator   Florida L 14-6
1984 Freedom   Texas W 55-17
1986 Rose   UCLA L 45-28
1986 Holiday   SDSU W 39-38
1987 Holiday   Wyoming W 20-19
1988 Peach   NC State L 28-23
1991 Rose   Washington L 46-34
1991 Holiday   BYU T 13-13
1993 Alamo   California L 37-3
1995 Sun   Washington W 38-18
1996 Alamo   Texas Tech W 27-0
1997 Sun   Arizona State L 17-7
2001 Alamo   Texas Tech W 19-16
2003 Orange   USC L 38-17
2004 Outback   Florida W 37-17
2005 Capital One LSU W 30-25
2006 Outback   Florida L 31-24
2006 Alamo   Texas L 26-24
2009 Outback   South Carolina W 31-10
2010 Orange   Georgia Tech W 24-14
2010 Insight   Missouri W 27-24
2011 Insight   Oklahoma L 31-14
2014 Outback   LSU L 21-14
2015 TaxSlayer   Tennessee L 45-28
2016 Rose   Stanford L 45-16
2017 Outback   Florida L 30-3
2017 Pinstripe   Boston College W 27-20

Big Ten Football Championship Game

2011 -- Wisconsin 42, Michigan State 39, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2012 -- Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 31, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2013 -- Michigan State 34, Ohio State 24, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2014 -- Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 0, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2015 -- Michigan State 16, Iowa 13, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2016 -- Penn State 38, Wisconsin 31, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2017 -- Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 21, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

 

 

