Iowa Hawkeyes football schedules and history
Here are past, present and future schedules for the Iowa Hawkeyes football program.
|2025 Hawkeyes (0-0)
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/result
|TBD
|at Iowa State
|TBA
|9/13/2025
|Northern Illinois
|TBA
|9/20/2025
|at Wisconsin
|TBA
|9/27/2025
|Ohio State
|TBA
|10/4/2025
|Illinois
|TBA
|10/11/2025
|Minnesota
|TBA
|10/18/2025
|at Northwestern
|TBA
|10/25/2025
|at Michigan
|TBA
|11/8/2025
|Purdue
|TBA
|11/15/2025
|TBA
|TBA
|11/22/2025
|Rutgers
|TBA
|11/28/2025
|at Nebraska
|TBA
|2024 Hawkeyes (0-0)
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/result
|TBD
|Iowa State
|TBA
|8/31/2024
|Illinois State
|TBA
|TBD
|TBA
|TBA
|9/28/2024
|at Purdue
|TBA
|10/5/2024
|Northwestern
|TBA
|10/12/2024
|at Rutgers
|TBA
|10/19/2024
|at Illinois
|TBA
|10/26/2024
|Maryland
|TBA
|11/2/2024
|at Indiana
|TBA
|11/16/2024
|at Minnesota
|TBA
|11/23/2024
|Wisconsin
|TBA
|11/29/2024
|Nebraska
|TBA
.
|2023 Hawkeyes (0-0)
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/result
|TBD
|Iowa State
|TBA
|TBD
|TBA
|TBA
|9/23/2023
|Purdue
|TBA
|9/30/2023
|at Wisconsin
|TBA
|10/7/2023
|Rutgers
|TBA
|10/14/2023
|at Northwestern
|TBA
|10/21/2023
|Michigan State
|TBA
|10/28/2023
|at Penn State
|TBA
|11/4/2023
|Minnesota
|TBA
|11/18/2023
|Illinois
|TBA
|11/24/2023
|at Nebraska
|TBA
|2022 Hawkeyes (0-0)
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/result
|TBD
|Iowa State
|TBA
|9/17/2022
|South Dakota State
|TBA
|9/24/2022
|at Minnesota
|TBA
|10/1/2022
|Michigan
|TBA
|10/8/2022
|at Purdue
|TBA
|10/15/2022
|at Ohio State
|TBA
|10/29/2022
|Northwestern
|TBA
|11/5/2022
|at Rutgers
|TBA
|11/12/2022
|at Illinois
|TBA
|11/19/2022
|Wisconsin
|TBA
|11/25/2022
|Nebraska
|TBA
|2021 Hawkeyes (0-0)
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/result
|9/4/2021
|Indiana
|TBA
|9/11/2021
|at Iowa State
|TBA
|9/18/2021
|Kent State
|TBA
|9/25/2021
|Colorado State
|TBA
|10/2/2021
|at Northwestern
|TBA
|10/9/2021
|Penn State
|TBA
|10/23/2021
|at Maryland
|TBA
|10/30/2021
|Purdue
|TBA
|11/6/2021
|at Nebraska
|TBA
|11/13/2021
|Minnesota
|TBA
|11/20/2021
|Illinois
|TBA
|11/27/2021
|at Wisconsin
|TBA
|2020 Hawkeyes (0-0)
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/result
|9/5/2020
|Northern Iowa
|TBA
|9/12/2020
|Iowa State
|TBA
|9/19/2020
|at Minnesota
|TBA
|9/26/2020
|Northern Illinois
|TBA
|10/3/2020
|Michigan St.
|TBA
|10/10/2020
|at Ohio State
|TBA
|10/17/2020
|at Penn State
|TBA
|10/24/2020
|Northwestern
|TBA
|11/7/2020
|at Illinois
|TBA
|11/14/2020
|Nebraska
|TBA
|11/21/2020
|at Purdue
|TBA
|11/28/2020
|Wisconsin
|TBA
|2019 Hawkeyes (0-0)
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/result
|8/31/2019
|Miami (Ohio)
|TBA
|9/7/2019
|Rutgers
|TBA
|9/14/2019
|at Iowa State
|TBA
|9/28/2019
|Middle Tenn. St.
|TBA
|10/5/2019
|at Michigan
|TBA
|10/12/2019
|Penn State
|TBA
|10/19/2019
|Purdue
|TBA
|10/26/2019
|at Northwestern
|TBA
|11/9/2019
|at Wisconsin
|TBA
|11/16/2019
|Minnesota
|TBA
|11/23/2019
|Illinois
|TBA
|11/29/2019
|at Nebraska
|TBA
|2018 Hawkeyes (0-0)
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/result
|9/1/2018
|Northern Illinois
|2:30 p.m.
|9/8/2018
|Iowa State
|4 p.m.
|9/15/2018
|Northern Iowa
|6:30 p.m.
|9/22/2018
|Wisconsin
|TBA
|10/6/2018
|at Minnesota
|2:30/3 p.m.
|10/13/2018
|at Indiana
|11 a.m.
|10/20/2018
|Maryland
|11 a.m.
|10/27/2018
|at Penn State
|TBA
|11/3/2018
|at Purdue
|TBA
|11/10/2018
|Northwestern
|TBA
|11/17/2018
|at Illinois
|TBA
|11/23/2018
|Nebraska
|11 a.m.
|2017 Hawkeyes (7-5)
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/result
|9/2/2017
|Wyoming
|W 24-3
|9/9/2017
|at Iowa State
|W 44-41
|9/16/2017
|North Texas
|W 31-14
|9/23/2017
|Penn State
|L 21-19
|9/30/2017
|at Michigan St
|L 17-10
|10/7/2017
|Illinois
|W 45-16
|10/21/2017
|at Northwestern
|L 17-10
|10/28/2017
|Minnesota
|W 17-10
|11/4/2017
|Ohio State
|W 55-24
|11/11/2017
|at Wisconsin
|L 38-14
|11/18/2017
|Purdue
|L 24-15
|11/24/2017
|at Nebraska
|W 56-14
|12/27/2017
|Boston College
|W 27-20
|2016 Hawkeyes (8-5)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|9/3/2016
|Miami (Ohio)
|W 45-21
|9/10/2016
|Iowa State
|W 42-3
|9/17/2016
|ND State
|L 23-21
|9/24/2016
|at Rutgers
|W 14-7
|10/1/2016
|Northwestern
|L 38-31
|10/8/2016
|at Minnesota
|W 14-7
|10/15/2016
|at Purdue
|W 49-35
|10/22/2016
|Wisconsin
|L 17-9
|11/5/2016
|at Penn State
|L 41-14
|11/12/2016
|Michigan
|W 14-13
|11/19/2016
|at Illinois
|W 28-0
|11/25/2016
|Nebraska
|W 40-10
|1/2/2017
|Florida
|L 30-3
|2015 Hawkeyes (12-2)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|9/5/2015
|Illinois State
|W 31-14
|9/12/2015
|at Iowa State
|W 31-17
|9/19/2015
|Pittsburgh
|W 27-24
|9/26/2015
|North Texas
|W 62-16
|10/3/2015
|at Wisconsin
|W 10-6
|10/10/2015
|Illinois
|W 29-20
|10/17/2015
|at Northwestern
|W 40-10
|10/31/2015
|Maryland
|W 31-15
|11/7/2015
|at Indiana
|W 35-27
|11/14/2015
|Minnesota
|W 40-35
|11/21/2015
|Purdue
|W 40-20
|11/27/2015
|at Nebraska
|W 28-20
|12/5/2015
|Michigan State
|L 16-13
|1/1/2016
|Stanford
|L 45-16
|2014 Hawkeyes (7-6)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|8/30/2014
|Northern Iowa
|W 31-23
|9/6/2014
|Ball State
|W 17-13
|9/13/2014
|Iowa State
|L 20-17
|9/20/2014
|at Pittsburgh
|W 24-20
|9/27/2014
|at Purdue
|W 24-10
|10/11/2014
|Indiana
|W 45-29
|10/18/2014
|at Maryland
|L 38-31
|11/1/2014
|Northwestern
|W 48-7
|11/8/2014
|at Minnesota
|L 51-14
|11/15/2014
|at Illinois
|W 30-14
|11/22/2014
|Wisconsin
|L 26-24
|11/28/2014
|Nebraska
|L 37-34
|1/2/2015
|Tennessee
|L 45-28
|2013 Hawkeyes (8-5)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|8/31/2013
|N. Illinois
|L 30-27
|9/7/2013
|Missouri State
|W 28-14
|9/14/2013
|at Iowa State
|W 27-21
|9/21/2013
|Western Michigan
|W 59-3
|9/28/2013
|at Minnesota
|W 23-7
|10/5/2013
|Michigan State
|L 26-14
|10/19/2013
|at Ohio State
|L 34-24
|10/26/2013
|Northwestern
|W 17-10
|11/2/2013
|Wisconsin
|L 28-9
|11/9/2013
|at Purdue
|W 38-14
|11/23/2013
|Michigan
|W 24-21
|11/29/2013
|at Nebraska
|W 38-17
|1/1/2014
|LSU
|L 21-14
|2012 Hawkeyes (4-8)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|9/1/2012
|NIU in Chicago
|W 18-17
|9/8/2012
|Iowa State
|L 9-6
|9/15/2012
|Northern Iowa
|W 27-16
|9/22/2012
|Central Michigan
|L 32-31
|9/29/2012
|Minnesota
|W 31-13
|10/13/2012
|at Michigan State
|W 19-16
|10/20/2012
|Penn State
|L 38-14
|10/27/2012
|at Northwestern
|L 28-17
|11/3/2012
|at Indiana
|L 24-21
|11/10/2012
|Purdue
|L 27-24
|11/17/2012
|at Michigan
|L 42-17
|11/23/2012
|Nebraska
|L 13-7
|2011 Hawkeyes (7-6)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|9/3/2011
|Tenn. Tech
|W 34-7
|9/10/2011
|at Iowa State
|L 44-41
|9/17/2011
|Pittsburgh
|W 31-27
|9/24/2011
|La.-Monroe
|W 45-17
|10/8/2011
|at Penn State
|L 13-3
|10/15/2011
|Northwestern
|W 41-31
|10/22/2011
|Indiana
|W 45-24
|10/29/2011
|at Minnesota
|L 22-21
|11/5/2011
|Michigan
|W 24-16
|11/12/2011
|Michigan State
|L 37-21
|11/19/2011
|at Purdue
|W 31-21
|11/25/2011
|at Nebraska
|L 20-7
|12/30/2011
|Oklahoma
|L 31-14
|2010 Hawkeyes (8-5)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|9/4/2010
|Eastern Illinois
|W 37-7
|9/11/2010
|Iowa State
|W 35-7
|9/18/2010
|at Arizona
|L 34-27
|9/25/2010
|Ball State
|W 45-0
|10/2/2010
|Penn State
|W 24-3
|10/16/2010
|at Michigan
|W 38-28
|10/23/2010
|Wisconsin
|L 31-30
|10/30/2010
|Michigan St
|W 37-6
|11/6/2010
|at Indiana
|W 18-13
|11/13/2010
|at Northwestern
|L 21-17
|11/20/2010
|Ohio State
|L 20-17
|11/27/2010
|at Minnesota
|L 27-24
|12/28/2010
|Missouri
|W 27-24
|2009 Hawkeyes (11-2)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|9/5/2009
|Northern Iowa
|W 17-16
|9/12/2009
|at Iowa State
|W 35-3
|9/19/2009
|Arizona
|W 27-17
|9/26/2009
|at Penn State
|W 21-10
|10/3/2009
|Arkansas State
|W 24-21
|10/10/2009
|Michigan
|W 30-28
|10/17/2009
|at Wisconsin
|W 20-10
|10/24/2009
|at Michigan State
|W 15-13
|10/31/2009
|Indiana
|W 42-24
|11/7/2009
|Northwestern
|L 17-10
|11/14/2009
|at Ohio State
|L 27-24
|11/21/2009
|Minnesota
|W 12-0
|1/5/2010
|Georgia Tech
|W 24-14
|2008 Hawkeyes (9-4)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|8/30/2008
|Maine
|W 46-3
|9/6/2008
|FIU
|W 42-0
|9/13/2008
|Iowa State
|W 17-5
|9/20/2008
|at Pittsburgh
|L 21-20
|9/27/2008
|Northwestern
|L 22-17
|10/4/2008
|at Michigan St
|L 16-13
|10/11/2008
|at Indiana
|W 45-9
|10/18/2008
|Wisconsin
|W 38-16
|11/1/2008
|at Illinois
|L 27-24
|11/8/2008
|Penn State
|W 24-23
|11/15/2008
|Purdue
|W 22-17
|11/22/2008
|at Minnesota
|W 55-0
|1/1/2009
|South Carolina
|W 31-10
|2007 Hawkeyes (6-6)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|9/1/2007
|N. Illinois
|W 16-3
|9/8/2007
|Syracuse
|W 35-0
|9/15/2007
|at Iowa State
|L 15-13
|9/22/2007
|at Wisconsin
|L 17-13
|9/29/2007
|Indiana
|L 38-20
|10/6/2007
|at Penn State
|L 27-7
|10/13/2007
|Illinois
|W 10-6
|10/20/2007
|at Purdue
|L 31-6
|10/27/2007
|Michigan State
|W 34-27
|11/3/2007
|at Northwestern
|W 28-17
|11/10/2007
|Minnesota
|W 21-16
|11/17/2007
|W. Michigan
|L 28-19
|2006 Hawkeyes (6-7)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|9/2/2006
|Montana
|W 41-7
|9/9/2006
|at Syracuse
|W 20-13
|9/16/2006
|Iowa State
|W 27-17
|9/23/2006
|at Illinois
|W 24-7
|9/30/2006
|Ohio State
|L 38-17
|10/7/2006
|Purdue
|W 47-17
|10/14/2006
|at Indiana
|L 28-31
|10/21/2006
|at Michigan
|L 20-6
|10/28/2006
|N. Illinois
|W 24-14
|11/4/2006
|Northwestern
|L 21-7
|11/11/2006
|Wisconsin
|L 24-21
|11/18/2006
|at Minnesota
|L 34-24
|12/30/2006
|Texas
|L 26-24
|2005 Hawkeyes (7-5)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|9/3/2005
|Ball State
|W 56-0
|9/10/2005
|at Iowa State
|L 23-3
|9/17/2005
|Northern Iowa
|W 45-21
|9/24/2005
|at Ohio State
|L 31-6
|10/1/2005
|Illinois
|W 35-7
|10/8/2005
|at Purdue
|W 34-17
|10/15/2005
|Indiana
|W 38-21
|10/22/2005
|Michigan
|L 23-20
|11/5/2005
|at Northwestern
|L 28-27
|11/12/2005
|at Wisconsin
|W 20-10
|11/19/2005
|Minnesota
|W 52-28
|1/2/2006
|at Florida
|L 31-24
|2004 Hawkeyes (10-2)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|9/4/2004
|Kent State
|W 39-7
|9/11/2004
|Iowa State
|W 17-10
|9/18/2004
|at Arizona State
|L 44-7
|9/25/2004
|at Michigan
|L 30-17
|10/2/2004
|Michigan State
|W 38-16
|10/16/2004
|Ohio State
|W 33-7
|10/23/2004
|at Penn State
|W 6-4
|10/30/2004
|at Illinois
|W 23-13
|11/6/2004
|Purdue
|W 23-21
|11/13/2004
|at Minnesota
|W 29-27
|11/20/2004
|Wisconsin
|W 30-7
|1/1/2005
|LSU
|W 30-25
|2003 Hawkeyes (10-3)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|8/30/2003
|Miami (Ohio)
|W 21-3
|9/6/2003
|Buffalo
|W 56-7
|9/13/2003
|at Iowa State
|W 40-21
|9/20/2003
|Arizona State
|W 21-2
|9/27/2003
|at Michigan St
|L 20-10
|10/4/2003
|Michigan
|W 30-27
|10/18/2003
|at Ohio State
|L 19-10
|10/25/2003
|Penn State
|W 26-14
|11/1/2003
|Illinois
|W 41-10
|11/8/2003
|at Purdue
|L 26-14
|11/15/2003
|Minnesota
|W 40-22
|11/22/2003
|Wisconsin
|W 27-21
|1/1/2004
|Florida
|W 37-17
|2002 Hawkeyes (11-2)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|8/31/2002
|Akron
|W 57-21
|9/7/2002
|at Miami
|W 29-24
|9/14/2002
|Iowa State
|L 36-31
|9/21/2002
|Utah State
|W 48-7
|9/28/2002
|at Penn State
|W 42-35
|10/5/2002
|Purdue
|W 31-28
|10/12/2002
|Michigan State
|W 44-16
|10/19/2002
|at Indiana
|W 24-8
|10/26/2002
|at Michigan
|W 34-9
|11/2/2002
|Wisconsin
|W 20-3
|11/9/2002
|Northwestern
|W 62-10
|11/16/2002
|at Minnesota
|W 45-21
|1/2/2003
|USC
|L 38-17
|2001 Hawkeyes (7-5)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|9/1/2001
|Kent State
|W 51–0
|9/8/2001
|Miami (Ohio)
|W 44–19
|9/29/2001
|Penn State
|W 24–18
|10/6/2001
|at Purdue
|L 23–14
|10/13/2001
|at Michigan State
|L 31–28
|10/20/2001
|Indiana
|W 42–28
|10/27/2001
|Michigan
|L 32–26
|11/3/2001
|at Wisconsin
|L 34–28
|11/10/2001
|at Northwestern
|W 59–16
|11/17/2001
|Minnesota
|W 42–24
|11/24/2001
|at Iowa State
|L 17–14
|12/29/2001
|Texas Tech
|W 19–16
|2000 Hawkeyes (3-9)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|8/26/2000
|Kansas State
|L 27-7
|9/9/2000
|W. Michigan
|L 27-21
|9/16/2000
|Iowa State
|L 24-14
|9/23/2000
|at Nebraska
|L 42-13
|9/30/2000
|at Indiana
|L 45-33
|10/7/2000
|Michigan State
|W 21–16
|10/14/2000
|at Illinois
|L 31-0
|10/21/2000
|Ohio State
|L 38-10
|10/28/2000
|Wisconsin
|L 13-7
|11/4/2000
|at Penn State
|W 26-23
|11/21/2000
|Northwestern
|W 27-17
|11/18/2000
|at Minnesota
|L 27-24
|
Hawkeyes bowl history
|1957 Rose
|Oregon State
|W 35-19
|1959 Rose
|California
|W 38-12
|1982 Rose
|Washington
|L 28-0
|1982 Peach
|Tennessee
|W 28-22
|1983 Gator
|Florida
|L 14-6
|1984 Freedom
|Texas
|W 55-17
|1986 Rose
|UCLA
|L 45-28
|1986 Holiday
|SDSU
|W 39-38
|1987 Holiday
|Wyoming
|W 20-19
|1988 Peach
|NC State
|L 28-23
|1991 Rose
|Washington
|L 46-34
|1991 Holiday
|BYU
|T 13-13
|1993 Alamo
|California
|L 37-3
|1995 Sun
|Washington
|W 38-18
|1996 Alamo
|Texas Tech
|W 27-0
|1997 Sun
|Arizona State
|L 17-7
|2001 Alamo
|Texas Tech
|W 19-16
|2003 Orange
|USC
|L 38-17
|2004 Outback
|Florida
|W 37-17
|2005 Capital One
|LSU
|W 30-25
|2006 Outback
|Florida
|L 31-24
|2006 Alamo
|Texas
|L 26-24
|2009 Outback
|South Carolina
|W 31-10
|2010 Orange
|Georgia Tech
|W 24-14
|2010 Insight
|Missouri
|W 27-24
|2011 Insight
|Oklahoma
|L 31-14
|2014 Outback
|LSU
|L 21-14
|2015 TaxSlayer
|Tennessee
|L 45-28
|2016 Rose
|Stanford
|L 45-16
|2017 Outback
|Florida
|L 30-3
|2017 Pinstripe
|Boston College
|W 27-20
Big Ten Football Championship Game
2011 -- Wisconsin 42, Michigan State 39, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2012 -- Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 31, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2013 -- Michigan State 34, Ohio State 24, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2014 -- Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 0, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2015 -- Michigan State 16, Iowa 13, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2016 -- Penn State 38, Wisconsin 31, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2017 -- Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 21, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
More Stories
-
The Iowa Hawkeyes will face NIU this Saturday with an…
-
It could be a history-making day for Kirk Ferentz on Saturday when…
-