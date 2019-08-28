‘Chills thinking about’ first night home opener in Hawkeyes history

When the Hawkeyes football team gets off the bus and walks down this path to Kinnick Stadium, they’ll be about to do something that no team in Iowa history has ever done: Open the season under the lights of Kinnick Stadium.

Now Kinnick at night is always a special place, but the players say having a season-opener at night takes it up a notch.

“From the moment we start pulling down the Coralville strip on the bus, turn onto Melrose, I’m getting chills thinking about it, but you can just feel it in the air and in the atmosphere, man,” Iowa senior offensive lineman Levi Paulsen said. “It’s absolutely unbelieveable. We have some of the best fans in the world.”

“Coming through that tunnel, at first it’s silent, then when you get down to the bottom you hear all the noise,” Iowa junior safety Geno Stone said. “Then when you come out, you see 70,000 people standing on top of you and they’re all screaming. It’s like, ‘alright, it’s time to play’.”

“It’s just electric,” Iowa junior running back Toren Young said. “The fans bring a lot of energy. You just go in there and…it’s just hard to explain. It’s a different atmosphere.”

“Nothing beats Kinnick at night, so yeah, just really excited to get back on the field,” Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley said. “No matter what time the game is at, we’re gonna be ready to go. We’re gonna be excited to play, so just excited to get back on the field.”

The Hawks will be taking a couple of streaks into Saturday’s opener. They’ve won eight straight non-conference games dating back to 2016. As far as season openers are concerned, they’ve also won five in a row.

Opening week Hawkeye Headquarters coverage is presented by The Robinson Group brokered by eXp Realty.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.