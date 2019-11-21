Iowa Hawkeyes gearing up for Illinois to come to Kinnick.

The hottest team in the Big Ten West currently resides in Champaign, Illinois. Kirk Ferentz said, “A lot of the same faces, but they’re playing at a much higher level right now.” The Fighting Illini have won four-straight games, their longest streak in eight years. Nate Stanley said, “You know you don’t do that unless you’re playing confident and you’re playing good football. We know that they’re playing well. We know that they’re a physical team and that they will come in and compete.” Love Smith will take the Illini to a bowl game for the first time in his tenure. Kirk Ferentz says the Illini’s faith in the well-regarded coach is finally being rewarded. “He went there with a plan four years ago and stuck with that plan. Their administration believed in the plan, they’ve stayed the course and you’re really starting to see it pay dividends for them right now.” says, Ferentz. Especially on the defensive side of the ball. That unit has forced 26 turnovers and scored a half-dozen touchdowns. They lead the nation in both categories. That puts a premium on the ball security for the hawks offense. Nate Wieting said, “We’re instructing our scout players to come in and rip it out any chance we get, on any route. Finishing runs, we’re talking about always high-and-tight, we’re always talking about it in meetings.”

Ihmir Smith-Marsette said, “Coaches keep screaming, you know, take care of the ball. Gotta make sure you hold on to the rock, because they’re gonna fight to strip it out.”

