Wieskamp leads Hawkeyes to conference win over Minnesota

Iowa bounced back from Friday’s loss at Michigan with a 72-52 over Minnesota.

The Hawks were led by Joe Wieskamp who had 23 points, while Luka Garza finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

“I know how talented of a player I am. I know the amount of work that I’ve put in and I don’t think that I’ve been showing that on the court this season,” Wieskamp said. “Not necessarily been struggling, but just not playing as well as I know I’ve been capable of. I just tried to go out there and be aggressive from the get-go.