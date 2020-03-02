Hawkeyes looking to make an impact on special teams in NFL

The NFL Combine is now behind us with 5 Hawkeyes participating to show what they have to NFL scouts.

For some players, special teams will be a big part of their NFL careers. A couple of Hawkeyes can’t wait — they’ll do whatever it takes to get on the field.

“Just told them as soon as I get to the league that’s going to be one of my emphasis,” former Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia said. “Just get on the field as fast as possible and make an impact. I’m not gonna shy away from any special teams, try and be in all four phases. That’s what I’ve been telling teams, just get your feel for the NFL and get your feet wet as soon as possible.”

“From freshman year to even my junior year I played a lot of special teams,” former Iowa defensive back Geno Stone said. “I played three of the four phases and I told the guys I want to be on the field. I’ll do play whatever they want me to. I’ll do whatever the team needs to win and that’s the type of guy they’re gonna get.”

