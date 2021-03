Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

After splitting games at Michigan and Ohio State, the Iowa Hawkeyes are now ranked fifth in the latest AP Poll released on Monday.

🚨 NEW AP Poll! 🚨



1. Gonzaga

2. Michigan

3. Baylor

4. Illinois

5. Iowa

6. West Virginia

7. Ohio State

8. Alabama

9. Houston

10. Villanova — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 1, 2021

Michigan, who beat Iowa 79-57 on Thursday, moved up on spot to No. 2. Ohio State, who Iowa beat 73-57 on Sunday, dropped down to No. 7.

Iowa will finish their season with games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Nebraska (March 4) and No. 25 Wisconsin (March 7).