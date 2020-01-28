Iowa Hawkeyes retire Megan Gustafson’s #10 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Megan Gustafson is the Iowa women’s basketball program’s leading scorer and rebounder and on Sunday, they retired her jersey in Iowa City.

“Just being able to be come back is pretty surreal to be in front of that crowd.”

The roars at Carver-Hawkeye Arena said it all.

As Megan Gustafson’s number 10 ascended to its place in Iowa lore.

“You know, we all want somebody to cheer for,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “She was just the perfect person to cheer for.”

“Just seeing it unravel and seeing my number going up and them listing off everything and the music, it just kind of hit me then,” Gustafson said. “This is real and I was able to accomplish this dream that I had.”

Reality setting in as the emotions of the moment came out for one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of Iowa athletics.

“This university means so much to me,” Gustafson said. “And this program and these girls, and these coaches and just everything. They mean so much to me. They really shaped me into the person I am today.”

Gustafson’s on-court achievements are unparalled. That’s why her number 10 is now retired. What’s equally as impressive is her impact on all ages of people here in the Hawkeye state.

“You know, I don’t play the game of basketball because of the game,” Gustafson said. “I play it for so much more. I play it to inspire other people. No matter where you are in life, you can accomplish really good things. As long as you have a good support system around you, you can inspire other people.”

“She is such a kind person and that goes a long ways today,” Bluder said. “Being nice to people, it’s kind of a lost art sometimes. She was such a humble teammate, so again, the epitome of everything you would want to represent our basketball program.”

Gustafson admitted after the game that it was a little strange watching her former teammates out on the court. Now those same former teammates, along with future Hawkeyes, will have a constant reminder of Gustafson’s impact when they see number 10 hanging in the rafters.