Iowa Hawkeyes take down Iowa State at Hilton for the first time since 2003 Hawkeye Headquarters by: Dustin Nolan Posted: Dec 12, 2019 / 10:57 PM CST / Updated: Dec 13, 2019 / 07:27 AM CST The Hawkeyes took down Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum for the first time since 2003, beating the Cyclones 84-68. The Hawkeyes never trailed during the game. Luka Garza paced Iowa with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Bohannon — Will he play? Will he shut it down?Here's what the #Hawkeyes senior had to say about his situation after Iowa's 84-68 win at Iowa State. pic.twitter.com/AmwsDvGHLI— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 13, 2019