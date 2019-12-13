Iowa Hawkeyes take down Iowa State at Hilton for the first time since 2003

The Hawkeyes took down Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum for the first time since 2003, beating the Cyclones 84-68.

The Hawkeyes never trailed during the game. Luka Garza paced Iowa with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

