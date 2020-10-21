Iowa Hawkeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers Preview

After a lot of uncertainty the Big 10 football season is here! The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on Purdue this Saturday in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers have a dangerous team, they have one of the best receiving cores returning in the conference including receiver Rondele Moore. But Hawkeyes Head Coach Kirk Ferentz his team is up for the Challenge.

They’re a lot of unknowns with this Purdue team this season. They have a new Defensive Coordinator, and a New Special teams Coordinator, Quarterback Spencer Petras believes the offense will be ready for whatever the Boilermakers throw at them.

Last season the Hawkeyes went 10-3, and defeated Purdue 26-20. Both teams are returning a lot of really good skill players. Head Coach Kirk Ferentz believes this one is going to be a really good one on Saturday.