Iowa Hawkeyes winning three of the final four matches to beat Penn State

The capacity crowd was treated to an absolute dandy of a wrestling dual at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes winning three of the final four matches to take the dual 19-17 over Penn State. Michael Kemerer, the senior starting the resurgence at 174 with a decision. Then Tony Cassioppi, the freshman heavyweight, he closed the door with a 7-0 decision to win the dual.

“Just another wrestling match, you know? I wrestle on a black-and-yellow mat every day,” says Tony Cassioppi, Iowa freshman heavyweight. “It didn’t change anything. We got a great group of guys who stayed in our matches. We didn’t let the effects of the other matches boil over into our match. We all were focused on what we had to do.”



“You know it’s a blur to me right now. I have to go back and watch the match. It’s just believing in what God’s given me and letting it happen when I go out there,” says Michael Kemerer, Iowa senior – 174 lbs. “Just let stuff happen and it’s been like that my whole life. Good things happen the less I think and the more I just do it.”

“You can’t crown us right now. So it doesn’t mean a lot that, ‘oh we’re there, we’ve arrived’,” says Iowa Head Coach Tom Brands. “It means we’ve taken a step and we overcame, not some adversity tonight, we overcame a lot of adversity.”

A knee injury to Austin Desanto and Alex Marinelli’s loss just some of that adversity that the Hawks were able to overcome. Tom Brands did not have an update on Desanto after the dual, saying only that he will not wrestle on Sunday at Michigan State.

