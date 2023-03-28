The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Monday that it will host a free Final Four watch party on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for its national semifinal game versus South Carolina.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., one hour before tipoff at 8:30 p.m. in Dallas.

Fans will view the game on the jumbotron from the east side of the arena, but no floor access will be available due to construction.

Admission is free, and so is parking.

Iowa (30-6) advanced to the program’s second Final Four with wins over Southeastern Louisiana and Georgia in Iowa City, and Colorado and Louisville in Seattle.

