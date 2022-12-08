Iowa 75, #20 Iowa State 56 (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
- The win was Fran McCaffery’s 500th victory as a head coach.
- Iowa has won five of the last seven meetings against the Cyclones, include four straight at home.
- Senior Filip Rebraca notched his third double-double of the season and 22nd of his career, totaling a game and season-high 22 points and 11 rebounds.
- Senior Connor McCaffery netted a season-high 14 points, while junior Ahron Ulis cleared a personal-best seven rebounds.
- Iowa’s leading scorer (19.4) and rebounder (10.1), Kris Murray, did not play tonight due to injury.
- Iowa scored the first 15 points and outscored Iowa State 20-2 to start the game. The Hawkeyes held the Cyclones scoreless the first six minutes.
- Iowa made 10 3-pointers before the Cyclones made their first (15:16 – 2nd half). Iowa started each half making its first two 3-point attempts. All five Iowa starters made multiple triples, including Filip Rebraca equaling a career high with two.
- The Hawkeyes finished the game making 12 three-pointers (nine more than Iowa State). Iowa has made nine or more triples in all five home games this season.
- Iowa improved to 5-0 at home this season.