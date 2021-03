The Iowa Hawkeyes are gearing up for their first NCAA Tournament game since losing to Tennessee in 2019. It was an overtime thriller the Volunteers would win by 6.

The Hawkeyes think they can use that memory as an advantage this March. One reason is because there are some similarities between this Iowa group and the Tennessee squad that ended their season two years ago.

Hawkeye Headquarters’ Jarek Andrzejewski has the story from Indianapolis.