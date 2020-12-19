Iowa makes run in second half, but comes up short against Gonzaga

The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered their first loss of the season against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs were led by freshman Jalen Suggs who scored 27 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

“This past week and a half I spent a lot of time in the gym by myself late at night,” said Suggs, who shot 7 for 10 from three-point land against the Hawkeyes. “Coming into this weekend, I felt like my jump shot improved and I felt really comfortable with it.”

It was a tightly contested game through the first 10 minutes of the first half before the Bulldogs began to pull away. Gonzaga ended their first half up double-digits before extending the lead to 20 points early in the second half.

“We did a really good job of ball movement early,” said Suggs. “I think when we move the ball and share it I think we’re really hard to guard. We have a lot of confidence in each other. When we just play and have fun and play our kind of basketball, good things happen.”

“I think our ball movement, sharing the ball, getting into multiple actions and making a read was really good,” said Gonzaga head coach Mark Few on his team’s first half play. “Obviously, we shot the ball extremely well, especially in that first half. Later in that half, after kind of settling in, I thought we defended and hit all of our coverages defensively both on (Luka) Garza and getting out on their shooters which we were very worried about because they got so many great shooters out there on the perimeter.”

Someone who played well from start to finish for Iowa was Luka Garza, who was able to post a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

“He’s a handful,” said Few. “He’s a wonderful player. He about fouled our whole team out. He’s a heck of a player and they (Iowa’s coaching staff) do a great job of putting him in position that make it hard to double.”

“I was just trying to adjust as much as I could,” said Garza. “In the first half … kind of got a feel for what I’d see for the rest of the game. I think our team was doing a good job of moving the ball around, especially in the second half, and we got out in transition, which freed up a little bit more for me in the post.”

Iowa struggled from behind the arc throughout the game, going just 4 for 22 from deep in the contest — an element of the Hawkeyes game that is crucial for success.

“I think overall they did a good job defensively on us,” said Iowa junior Joe Wieskamp. “They mixed it up. They were flying shooters. There were a couple times I could have shot faked, pull up or side step. For the most part I think we did a good part offensively, it’s the defensive that we need to improve.”

Gonzaga was red hot to start the game, shooting 10 for 16 on threes in the first half. The Hawkeyes were able to slow down the Bulldogs’ offensive in the second half, but not enough to pull ahead in the game.

“They were getting out in transition, they shot it really well from three,” said Wieskamp. “We’ve got to do a better job of finding their shooters. Obviously Suggs got it going — he hit seven of them.”

The Hawkeyes were able to cut the lead down to 8 late in the second half, but were unable to pull off the comeback against the top-ranked team in the country. Now, the Hawkeyes turn their focus to the Big Ten Conference as they begin season play on Tuesday.

“I think the most important thing is to learn from it,” said Garza. “We’ve got a group of experienced guys. We know what it feels like to win big games, we know what it feels like to lose. We’ve got to take this to the film room and learn from what we did wrong and (then) we’re off to the Big Ten season. We know we have to be tougher, especially on the glass. We’re a better rebounding team than we showed tonight, and we will be going forward.”