When the Hawkeye faithful invades Nashville on New Year’s Eve for the Music City Bowl, starting quarterback Spencer Petras won’t be there due to a shoulder injury. His replacement, Joey Labas will be.

Who is Joey Labas? Until the final week of the regular season he was on the scout team and that has helped him into a smooth transition to be the number one.

So far, Labas and the Hawkeyes have gone through eight practices of bowl prep. The playbook has some changes. New plays have been added to cater to Labas’ strengths, which he says are extending plays and being mobile.

“It’s different than scout for sure,” Labas said. “Different pace. In scout, you would go 100 percent and know everything about Kentucky. On offense right now, were going about 50 percent maybe. A little different than 100 percent but definitely a lot more mental. It’s been good. Getting comfortable. Getting the reps. Those have been what’s huge for me. This game being my first career start is pretty big. I’m just going out there and not try to think about it too much. I’m just going out there like it’s any other practice and just roll. It’s a big opportunity for me. I’m excited for it and looking to do some things out there.”

The game kicks off from Nissan Stadium at 11 a.m. on December 31.