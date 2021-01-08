Iowa, Maryland send message following surge at the Capitol

A road game at Maryland always presents a challenge for visiting teams, but on Thursday following a lockdown of the Capitol Building, both sides had a difficult time leading up to the game.

A native to the DC-Maryland-Virginia area, Iowa senior Luka Garza returned home to a sight not seen since 1814.

“Obviously, it was upsetting to see for anybody but especially me being from this area.”

It was a feeling shared by both Hawkeyes and Terrapins alike, which is why they came together to send a message.

“Daryll Morsell on the Maryland team reached out to me before the game and extended a text out and us asked if we’d be willing to kneel before the tipoff,” said Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon. “I talked to my guys and a lot of us were okay with doing that and that’s what we ended up doing and I thought it was really important and really powerful knowing we were close to the nation’s capital.”

“I thought it was great the players decided to kneel at the jump ball,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “But you know after a while you tired of kneeling you get tired of talking about it. What happened (Wednesday), can’t happen in our country. One of the things we always talk about, at least we have conversation, but conversation has to turn into action. Fortunately more and more people are recognizing the changes that have to take place. We all wish it would take place quicker, but it s gonna take place it’s gonna happen because decent people want it to happen.”

Coach Fran McCaffery’s full response to the mob in DC yesterday. Very well said, worth a listen: pic.twitter.com/4UL1yyOohL — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) January 8, 2021

Full responses to the events in DC can be found in the video below.

Jordan Bohannon: 6:16

Luka Garza: 11:00

Fran McCaffery: 21:06