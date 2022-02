The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes will not play Thursday night in Columbus as scheduled. The game is being postponed because of travel cancellations and inclement weather in the Midwest.

The two teams will work with the conference to find a make-up date for the game. This was supposed to be the first and only game between the two this season.

Iowa’s next game is now Sunday at home against Minnesota. Tipoff is set for 3:30.