Iowa players enjoying new experiences in California at Holiday Bowl

Iowa taking time to check out the City of San Diego while at Holiday Bowl

Iowa will battle Southern California on Friday in the Holiday Bowl, but first the Hawkeyes have taken in the sights and sounds of San Diego since arriving on December 21.

“The staff that’s running the bowl has done a great job for us. They give us a lot of opportunities to go out and do things,” said Iowa senior Nate Stanley. “It’s always awesome to experience things that you don’t normally get to experience outside of football. Football grants us a lot of opportunities to do things that we might not normally do.”

The weather has been atypical for San Diego’s standards, but the Hawks said that hasn’t put a damper on the trip yet.

“Yesterday, we had some bad weather coming into practice, but for the most part it’s been pretty good,” said Iowa senior Michael Ojemudia. “Good playing weather, but it’s been really fun for the most part.”

“It’s been great. We’ve been walking around the city, using those little like bikes or whatever, so we’ve been cruising around,” said Iowa junior Keith Duncan. “It’s been a really fun time. It makes the bowl really fun, but what makes it better would be the win.”