Iowa puts full potential on display with dominant win at Ohio State

Heading into Columbus, Ohio on Sunday the Hawkeyes had yet to secure a win over a top-five ranked team in the country. Iowa’s shooting, defense, and maturity changed that.

The No. 9 Hawkeyes beat the No. 4 Buckeyes 73-57 in what was their most impressive win of the season. It’s something Iowa has known they’ve been capable of all year.

“We’re an experienced group, we’re a resilient group,” said Luka Garza, who had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the win. “We had confidence all year we can hang with the best of the best and we know we can beat them. Unfortunately, we had a couple a of performances that didn’t reflect how good we are against those teams. It was nice tonight to play one of the best teams in the country and be able to take them down on their own floor.”

Iowa’s ability to play a well rounded game was the key to Sunday’s victory. Areas of the game that have held the Hawkeyes back this year were actually strengths against the Buckeyes. Iowa held Ohio State to 29% from three point range and gave up just two offensive rebounds.

“Only two offensive rebounds, zero in the second half. We had eight three-in-a-rows. We were six for six on 50/50 balls. I think that’s indicative to a team that’s locked in to what we need to do based on the scouting report information,” said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “That’s a really good team we just beat. I’m really proud of our guys and how they preformed.”

It was an all around effort that started on the defensive end of the floor. During Iowa’s 6-3 record over the month of February, that facet of the game has improved dramatically. Once a team on the outside looking in to being a top-100 defensive team in the country, Iowa now sits at 59th in the KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency Ratings.

“I think knowing what we’ve done the past few games defensively has sort of raised our standard of realizing we can be a really great defensive team,” said Jordan Bohannon, who broke the program’s all-time assist record against Ohio State.

Jordan Bohannon break’s the program’s all-time assist record (via Jerry Palmer, HawkeyeSports.com)

“The fact we started playing more man (defense) has given us more confidence and I think our man defense has been phenomenal lately. It’s been a big reason why we can claw out these wins and hold our opponents to such low scores. If we keep the energy up like we have and what we’ve been able to do on the defensive end then our offensive can be even better than what it has been.”

A concerning trend that we saw from the Hawkeyes earlier this season was being unable to close out games, but it’s something Iowa didn’t have any problems with on Sunday. After the Buckeyes cut the Iowa lead down from fourteen to two early in the second half, the Hawkeyes responded.

“We knew at some point they’d make that run,” said Bohannon. “After they made that run we all came together and said, ‘We have to continue to stay together and realize we still had a lot to do if we want to win this game.’ I think that was really telling of the character of this team. We let the lead slip away a little bit but we put our head back down and continued to stay together and did everything we could to pull it out tonight.”

It was a crucial win for the Hawkeyes as they continue to make their case for a top seed in the national tournament and string together wins in an attempt to secure a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Iowa now sits at third in the Big Ten standings, which is currently good enough to earn that double-bye.

The Hawkeyes wrap up their season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with games against Nebraska (March 4) and No. 23 Wisconsin (March 7).