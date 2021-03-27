Iowa puts up a fight, but UConn advances to the Elite 8

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) goes to the hoop against UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) in the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Alamo Dome. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

The UConn Huskies beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 92-72 in the Sweet 16 on Saturday afternoon. It ends Iowa’s impressive 2020-2021 campaign.

How It Happened:

Both teams looked a little nervous out of the gates, struggling to get consistent, efficient offense early on. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark shot just 1-6 in the first quarter for 3 points. UConn’s Paige Bueckers was 2-4 for 4 points in the first quarter, as the Huskies would lead 22-18 at the end of the first quarter.

McKenna Warnock had a put-back layup at the buzzer to end the first quarter and opened up the second quarter with 2 three-pointers. Her 8 points were crucial for Iowa keeping up with the Huskies as UConn began to hit their stride in the second quarter. The Huskies would score 27 points in the second quarter to open up their lead to 49-35 at the half, picking apart the Hawkeye defense. UConn’s team defense against Caitlin Clark was stifling, holding her to 7 points on 2-11 shooting in the first half.

Clark came alive in the third quarter, finishing the frame with 19 total points after hitting a step-back three at the buzzer, putting Iowa down 72-61 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth Paige Bueckers and the UConn offense would just be too much to handle, as they would knock down open three’s and pull away towards the finish line. Huskies would win and advance to the Elite 8.