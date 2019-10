Iowa is higher ranked and unbeaten on the season, but they're still underdogs as they travel to Michigan on Saturday. The Hawkeyes recognize they have an opportunity to defeat one of the legendary programs in college football. A Big Ten showdown in the Big House.

"There are a very small, maybe handful plus, teams that can say that, and they're one of them," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. "It's on paper, and more importantly it's on the field. When you look at their teams, it's hard to find a team that's struggled. It's just really hard to find one."