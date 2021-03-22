Iowa reflects on season and tournament exit, “It’s heartbreaking”

Hawkeye Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 22: Oregon Ducks against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story