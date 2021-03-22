Iowa reflects on season and tournament exit, “It’s heartbreaking” Hawkeye Headquarters by: Jarek Andrzejewski Posted: Mar 22, 2021 / 02:01 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 22, 2021 / 02:01 PM CDT INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 22: Oregon Ducks against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images "If anybody is wondering why I didn't go back with Connor or CJ, neither of them are healthy and I didn't want to put them back in there."Fran McCaffery says both have been gutting it out with injuries all season.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 "The only thing I can say, is that I have been truly blessed to have Luka be on our basketball team for the last four years. His leadership, work ethic, determination, and consistency. We may never see another one like him."Fran McCaffery on the legacy Luka Garza leaves behind.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 Fran McCaffery: "It was incredibly emotional. This team had to experience something totally and completely unique in the history of college basketball. I'll say again how proud I am of their commitment to one another and the sacrifices they took to get here."— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 Fran McCaffery: "It was incredibly emotional. This team had to experience something totally and completely unique in the history of college basketball. I'll say again how proud I am of their commitment to one another and the sacrifices they took to get here."— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 Adds that the program is saying goodbye to two seniors who rewrote the record books. "It's been an incredible journey with this group of young men." https://t.co/Z3sAAJWkLD— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 "I wanted them to know how much I appreciate them, how proud I am of them, and how much I love them."Fran McCaffery's message to his team after the loss.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 Fran McCaffery says he'll remember this season by the perseverance of his team and the celebration of two of the best players to ever wear the Iowa jersey.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 "I think we have really good core of young guys who have experienced what it's like to have winning people in the program. I'm really excited for the future."Fran McCaffery on the state of the Iowa program.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 "CJ is in pain. He gutted through it for the better part of the games when he came back, and he's been really good in some of them. But he hasn't been himself most of the season."Fran adds he's really proud of what he was able to do.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 Connor McCaffery has a torn labrums in both hips.He will have two surgeries this offseason. Fran says he's been battling it for quite awhile this season.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 "It's heartbreaking. It all hit me at once, that his is the last time I'll put on this jersey. It hurts a lot. I feel bad I wasn't able to lead this team to where it needs to go."Garza on the season ending.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 "I wanted to lead this team to where we could be. I thought this was a team where our season wasn't supposed to be over today. That's upsetting to me because everyone in that locker room worked so hard."Garza continues to reflect on a season cut short.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 "I love the University of Iowa. These guys changed my life. I worked as hard as I could. It hurts that it's over. For me, it's added motivation to do great things in the future."– Luka Garza— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 "It all hit me at once. Looking up at the scoreboard and knowing I will never put on this jersey again. It all hit me at once. I was trying to tell those guys the next time they get back here they'll push us where we need to go. I'm so thankful to have played here." https://t.co/vhf0331Asq— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 "To fall short again and not being able to get to Sweet 16 or beyond, it's heartbreaking. The one thing I know is I couldn't have played any harder or worked any hard. It just wasn't meant to be. That's going to sting for the rest of my life."Garza on the end of his Iowa career— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021 Luka Garza while reflecting on this season, he says he has lots to be proud of and is excited for the future of this program.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021