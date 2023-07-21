The University of Iowa’s 2023 home football season opener against Utah State, scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 2 at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, is sold out. The announcement was made Friday by the UI Athletics Department.

It is the fifth Hawkeye game this fall that has reached sellout status, joining games against Western Michigan (Sept. 16, 2:30 p.m.), Michigan State (Sept. 30, TBA), Purdue (Oct. 7, TBA) and Minnesota (Oct 21, TBA).

Tickets remain for Iowa’s final two home games versus Rutgers (Nov. 11, TBA) and Illinois (Nov. 18, TBA).

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.