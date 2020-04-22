Iowa Spring athlete talks about her new plan with another year of eligibility

(Tausaga/Iowa) “I think at first it was just a shock. You don’t really know what’s happening.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “THE ASTONISHMENT OF A CANCELED SPRING SEASON.”

NATS (WIND BLOWING)

(Tausaga/Iowa) “With the news of next year being there, my energy is very renewed.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “IS TURNING TO HOPE FOR THE FUTURE FOR LAULAUGA TAUSAGA.”

(Tausaga/Iowa) “I was like I want to come back, I want to finish at Iowa.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “TAUSAGA AND HER TRACK AND FIELD TEAMMATES GOT THE WORD LAST FRIDAY THAT ALL SCHOLARSHIPS FOR SENIORS WOULD BE HONORED BY IOWA.”

(Laulauga Tausaga/Iowa Senior Thrower) “I was so excited. I called everybody, because it just gives us the chance to finalize this chapter in our lives of being collegiate athletes, especially all the seniors, so I’m just very, very happy that Iowa decided to give their seniors another year.”

(Adam Rossow/Iowa City, IA) “TAUSAGA’S SITUATION IS ONE THAT’S PLAYING OUT IN ATHLETIC DEPARTMENTS AROUND THE COUNTRY — HOW TO ACCOMODATE SENIORS PLANNING TO USE THEIR EXTRA ELIGIBILITY WITHIN REDUCED BUDGETS.”

(Gary Barta/Iowa Athletic Director) “Everybody knew that when this passed, the finances of next year are certainly going to look much different than they do this year. That’s why we sat down with our coaches and said you have to figure out a way to do this.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “TOUGH CONVERSATIONS THAT IOWA ATHLETIC DIRECTOR GARY BARTA SAYS THEN MOVED TO THE STUDENT-ATHLETES.”

(Barta/Iowa) “Going to them and talking about, do you even want to come back? If you do want to come back, what if we don’t have scholarship money? What if we do have scholarship money, but it’s less?”

(ROSSOW/VO) “BARTA SAYS HE EXPECTS BETWEEN 25 AND 35 SENIORS TO RETURN NEXT YEAR.”

NATS (PING)

(ROSSOW/VO) “TAUSAGA WILL BE ONE OF THEM — THANKFUL THAT HER FULL SCHOLARSHIP WILL BE EXTENDED ANOTHER SEASON.”

(Tausaga/Iowa) “I knew it was going to be difficult to come back without that aid that really helped me. Now it’s more solidified for me to be like, okay, I’m coming back. We’re going to make it a really great year.”

(Rossow/Reporter) “RETURNING TO IOWA ISN’T THE ONLY BIG THING FOR TAUSAGA IN 2021. SHE’S ALSO GOING TO HAVE ANOTHER CHANCE TO MAKE THE UNITED STATES OLYMPIC TEAM FOR THE SUMMER GAMES IN TOKYO.