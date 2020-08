On Friday, the University of Iowa announced that they will cut 4 sports programs. Men’s Gymnastics, Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving, and Men’s Tennis will all be cut after the 2020-2021 season.

Some student athletes are not giving up hope. Sage Ohlensehlen is a senior swim captain, and she started a petition that got 16,000 signatures as of Tuesday. Other athletes such as gymnast Stewart Brown are just ready for the next chapter in their life.