Iowa takes control in 4th quarter, moves on to Big Ten Tournament Championship

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kate Martin (20) drives to the hoop against the Michigan State Spartans during the semi-finals of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

With a trip to the Big Ten Tournament Championship on the line, Iowa and Michigan State left it all out on the court. It was a back-and-forth game throughout the first three quarters of action, but the Hawkeyes opened things up in the final quarter and won 87-72.

Iowa will face top-seed Maryland on Saturday at 2:00pm ET.

Both the Hawkeyes and Spartans were playing their third game in three days, and the shooting numbers early showed it. The teams shot a combined 4-13 from three-point range to end the first quarter. That said, they found other ways to get offense. After the first ten minutes the score was knotted up at 24-24.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark ran the offense for the Hawkeyes well in the opening frame with 6 points and 5 assists. The issue was with the Iowa defense. Eight of the Spartans first ten shots made were layups. It was a trend that would need to change for Iowa.

Up to this point in Iowa’s Big Ten Tournament run, breakout performances led the way. In the Hawkeyes first game of the tournament against Purdue, Monika Czinano had a career-high 38 points, and in game two against Rutgers Gabbie Marshall had a career-high 27 points. Against Michigan State, it appeared the switch would be flipped back to Czinano who posted 13 points in 13 minutes, before foul trouble kept her on the bench for the rest of the half.

Iowa would surely want Czinano on the court in a game with so much at stake, but other Hawkeyes were able to step up, contribute, and fight in the back-and-forth contest. At the end of the first half McKenna Warnock had 7 points and 6 rebounds, Kate Martin had 5 points and 3 assists, and Czinano’s backup freshman Sharon Goodman went 2-3 from the field to add 4 points to the Iowa attack.

At the end of the first half Michigan State would be ahead 41-40, with 14 lead changes taking place.

At the start of the second half, Czinano picked up where she left off, scoring on a low-block hook shot to kick things off. She followed it up with a reverse layup on the very next possession.

Her solid, consistent presence on the offensive block didn’t last long, however. She was called for her third foul before the halfway point of the third quarter and would have to spend the rest of the quarter on the bench. Once again, her teammates stepped up. An and-one layup by Gabbie Marshall put the Hawkeyes up 52-46, the largest lead for either team up to that point in the game.

The Spartans, in part due to their resilient effort on the glass, were able to stick around in the game and bring the lead back down to one. But, by the end of the third quarter the Hawkeyes found themselves still in the lead, 64-57. A step-back three by Caitlin Clark in the final seconds gave them a boost of momentum heading into the final quarter.

The Hawkeyes rode that momentum into the start of the fourth, going on a 13-5 run to begin the quarter and giving Iowa a double-digit lead. The shot to end the third quarter seemed to give Clark a boost of confidence, and she was able to knock down two open three’s early in the fourth quarter after going 0-4 from distance to begin the game.

Iowa outscored Michigan 23-15 in the final ten minutes of action to help secure the win for the Hawkeyes.

FINAL STATS: