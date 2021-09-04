Iowa tops Indiana in season opener

IOWA CITY, IA – NOVEMBER 23: An Iowa football helmet as seen before a Big Ten Conference football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) kicked off their 2021 season with a big 34-6 win against the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers (0-1) Saturday afternoon.

The Hawkeyes got off to a fast, scoring on the fourth play of the season, thanks to a 56-yard Tyler Goodson touchdown run. The very next drive Riley Moss intercepted a pass from Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and took it all the way back for a touchdown. It was his first of two pick sixes on the day.

From there, it was all about the defense. They forced Penix Jr. into three interceptions, and had a fourth called back on a penalty. They got their hands on at least several more throughout the game as well. They scored 10 points off turnovers in the last 5 minutes of the first half, to go into the break up 31-3.

Tyler Goodson led the way on offense, finishing with 99 yards and one touchdown. Though he and Ivory Kelly-Martin both had one fumble. Junior quarterback Spencer Petras played a clean game, completing 13 passes for 145 yards. His leading receiver was tight end Sam LaPorta who had 83 yards on five catches.

The Hawkeyes travel to Ames to play Iowa State next week.