Iowa tops Iowa State 27-17 to win sixth straight Cy-Hawk game

The Iowa (2-0) defense dominated Saturday afternoon, to help the Hawkeyes to a 27-17 win over Iowa State (1-1).
The game got off to a slow start, with the first score of the game coming on a Cyclones field goal with 39 seconds left in the first quarter. Iowa responded with back-to-back touchdowns. The first came courtesy of a Matt Hankins interception to set up a four-yard touchdown run from Tyler Goodson. On the next drive, Spencer Petras found Charlie Jones for 26-yard touchdown to make 14-3.
A big 49-yard catch from Cyclones receiver Darren Wilson Jr. allowed Breece Hall to punch it in from four-yards out right before the the half to make it 14-10.
That’s just about all the Cyclones offense would get. Scoring in the second half started with a Hall fumble that was promptly scooped up by Jack Campbell for a touchdown. The Iowa defense would pick off Brock Purdy on the next two drives. Those both turned into field goals to make it 27-10 with six minutes left in the game.
The Cyclones scored a garbage time touchdown with the backups and almost made it interesting with a decent onside kick that ultimately rolled out of bounds.
It’s the second straight game the Hawkeyes forced multiple turnovers and the second game in a row where one player got two interceptions. Matt Hankins was this week’s ballhawk.
Iowa returns home next week to take on Kent State.