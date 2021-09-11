Iowa tops Iowa State 27-17 to win sixth straight Cy-Hawk game

AMES, IA – SEPTEMBER 9: Defensive back Brandon Snyder #37 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, and offensive lineman Boone Myers #52 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate by carrying the Cy-Hawk Trophy to their fans after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 44-41 in overtime at Jack Trice Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa […]

The Iowa (2-0) defense dominated Saturday afternoon, to help the Hawkeyes to a 27-17 win over Iowa State (1-1).

The game got off to a slow start, with the first score of the game coming on a Cyclones field goal with 39 seconds left in the first quarter. Iowa responded with back-to-back touchdowns. The first came courtesy of a Matt Hankins interception to set up a four-yard touchdown run from Tyler Goodson. On the next drive, Spencer Petras found Charlie Jones for 26-yard touchdown to make 14-3.

A big 49-yard catch from Cyclones receiver Darren Wilson Jr. allowed Breece Hall to punch it in from four-yards out right before the the half to make it 14-10.

That’s just about all the Cyclones offense would get. Scoring in the second half started with a Hall fumble that was promptly scooped up by Jack Campbell for a touchdown. The Iowa defense would pick off Brock Purdy on the next two drives. Those both turned into field goals to make it 27-10 with six minutes left in the game.

The Cyclones scored a garbage time touchdown with the backups and almost made it interesting with a decent onside kick that ultimately rolled out of bounds.

It’s the second straight game the Hawkeyes forced multiple turnovers and the second game in a row where one player got two interceptions. Matt Hankins was this week’s ballhawk.

Iowa returns home next week to take on Kent State.