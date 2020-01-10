Iowa trying to get back in the win column despite injury to Fredrick

The Iowa men’s basketball team will look to break a two-game losing streak when Maryland comes to town on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes will likely again be without guard C.J. Fredrick. He’s expected to miss his second-straight contest with a stress reaction in his foot.

Tuesday’s loss at Nebraska provided a glimpse of how Hawkeyes opponents are going to play them going forward without Fredrick: Swarm Luka Garza and make the Hawks beat you on the perimeter. It’s now up to Fran McCaffery and the players to make the necessary adjustments.

“I think run in transition more to really look for Luka,” Iowa sophomore guard Connor McCaffery said. “They’re not all in, in transition, they’re running back, they’re finding people, harder for the double team to get there. And then also just moving the ball, running good motion, having movement, cutters, stuff like that.”

“There’s no simple solution,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “You gotta move the ball, you’ve gotta screen, you gotta cut, you have to go in and out. He has to keep working. We have to keep recognizing when he is open he’s got to get it. If there’s two on one, then you’ve got an advantage somewhere else.”

“Obviously, it’s a little bit different for us when C.J. is out,” Iowa sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp said. “We lose a really good shooter. So we just gotta make some adjustments and I think as the season progresses we’re gonna do a better job reacting to the ways that defenses are guarding us.”

Fredrick’s foot injury is another blow to an already thin Hawkeyes roster. Fran McCaffery wasn’t interested in making any excuses on Thursday, though, saying he believes in the players who are going to get more playing time. Their first test comes Friday here at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against 12th-ranked Maryland.

