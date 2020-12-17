Iowa turns their attention to top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs

The Gonzaga Bulldogs came into the season as the top-ranked team in the country and they’ve held it ever since. With a high tempo offense, a low post threat, and several perimeter weapons to utilize, this is a team that mirrors the hawkeyes in many ways. As Iowa heads into Saturday’s contest, they hope to do the little things that can make a difference in winning and losing.

“They have a really good team,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “They have a lot of really good players. They have a postgame with Timme.”

Drew Timme is a 23.3 points per game scorer and is half of the one on one matchup fans are excited for. He and Luka Garza will be going toe to toe all game long. Something that the Hawkeye big man is looking forward to.

“He’s a tremendous player,” said Garza. “I think he’s developing into one of the best players into college basketball. I’m a competitor and i like to play against the best. It’s going to be a fun matchup.”

But the Bulldogs are far from a one man show.

“They have a tremendous point guard in Jalen Suggs,” said McCaffery. “You know, he would have been a lottery pick last year if he could have come out of high school. They have depth. They have shooters. They have slashers.”

The Bulldogs have five players with double-figure scoring averages so far this season and one of the top offenses in the country. So how do the hawkeyes slow them down?

“It would be transition,” said Iowa junior Connor McCaffery. “That would be the one thing. They play fast. If you want to keep out of the 100’s, transition is the first thing you have to stop. I think it comes from playing fast and having a good game plan. If we can slow them down in transition that will be key.”

With both teams relying so heavily on their ability to score the ball, defense seems to be the x-factor for both sides. Who can get the big stops down the stretch? It seems the Hawkeyes are confident they’ll be able to bring the energy and effort to get the job done.