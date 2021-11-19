Iowa WBB cancels Sunday’s game, trip to Cancun due to ‘positive COVID-19 test results within the program’

Iowa guard Sydney Affolter (3) makes a 3-point basket during an NCAA college basketball game against New Hampshire, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

The Iowa women’s basketball team announced they’ve canceled several games over the next week “out of abundance of caution due to positive COVID-19 test results within the program.”

The games canceled are Sunday’s home game against Drake and their appearance next week at the Cancun Challenge.

“We’re obviously disappointed but understand this is the right decision,” said Lisa Bluder, P. Sue Beckwith, M.D., Head Women’s Basketball Coach in a statement. “Our team and staff have followed best practices. But unfortunately, a number of individuals experienced symptoms and tested positive. We will continue to follow the guidance of our medical staff and look forward to returning to the court.”

The Hawkeyes are off to a great start this season, going 4-0 and winning every game by at least 20 points. Sophomore Caitlin Clark was as well and was coming off a triple-double in the team’s 87-67 win over Southern on Wednesday.

The Iowa Athletic Ticket Office will be in contact with individuals who had purchased tickets to Sunday’s game.