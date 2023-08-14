Season tickets for the 2023-24 University of Iowa women’s basketball team are sold out, the announcement was made Monday by the UI Athletics Department. It is the first time in school history the program has sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

For context, Iowa has sold out three regular season games in program history with the last coming against Indiana in the 2022-23 regular season finale.

The Hawkeyes will open the season, hosting “Crossover at Kinnick” against DePaul in a scrimmage inside Kinnick Stadium. The game will be played on Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. (CT).

Tickets for “Crossover at Kinnick” will go on sale to season ticket holders at 9 a.m. tomorrow (Aug. 15), to I-Club contributors and football season ticket holders at 9 a.m. on Aug. 16 and to the general public at 9 a.m. on Aug. 17.

There is a $20 Rain or Shine ticket for reserved seat tickets at Kinnick with an option for Carver-Hawkeye Arena should inclement weather force the game indoors. There is also a $10 adult/$5 student and youth reserved ticket for Kinnick Stadium only.

Iowa is coming off a historic season in which it won a school-record 31 games, finished NCAA national runners-up and was second in the country in attendance. Senior guard Caitlin Clark, who was the consensus National Player of the Year and Collegiate Woman of the Year, averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. Seniors Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin, and sophomore Hannah Stuelke also return for Lisa Bluder’s 24th season as Iowa’s head coach.

