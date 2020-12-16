Iowa will not play Michigan in Big Ten Champions Week; Ferentz looks forward to bowl

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ regular season is over. The Iowa-Michigan matchup has been canceled. The Wolverines would have been without 50 players due to contact tracing. Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz stated that he is disappointed but thankful that his team has been healthy this season.

“First of all, first and foremost, we are disappointed we’re not able to play Saturday,” Ferentz said. “I think all of us were looking forward to this game, this challenge. Unfortunately it is not going to happen. These kind of things happen. I want to take a minute to congratulate our players and staff for the job they’ve done during the course of the year. We’ve been barely affected by the virus – fortunately – over the last 10, 12 weeks, whatever it’s been. I think a lot of it’s just everybody being very, very diligent about what they’re doing, being aware of the protocols that are in place, everybody paying strict attention to it.”

Although there has been talk about the Hawkeyes scheduling a new game for that day, Ferentz said that would be a mistake.

“This isn’t baseball, with all due respect to basketball or baseball, where you play multiple games during the course of a week,” Ferentz said. “We learned the news here this afternoon, I don’t know if it’s been an hour yet, 75% of our preparation had already been done, maybe 80%, I don’t know. Our staff has been working hard since Sunday morning getting ready for this ballgame. To try to flip it over and play somebody else this weekend, it wouldn’t be fair to the sport. Most of all it wouldn’t be fair to our players.”

After some college football teams have decided not to play in a bowl game this season the Hawkeyes are not one of them. Kirk Ferentz is excited to give his team that experience.

“To play in bowls, it’s exciting,” Ferentz said. “The downside of the playoffs is we’re minimizing a lot of good stories, a lot of good trips. You guys have heard me say before, I mean, winning in San Antonio in 2001, you don’t think that was a big game for us? Holy smokes, that’s as big of a game as we’ve had in 22 years. To minimize that, I’m not doing it. It’s all about the players. It’s all about them and their experiences. We’ll be thrilled if we get the chance to play. We would be thrilled to do it.”

The Hawkeyes finish the regular season on a six-game winning streak. They will treat this week as a bye and await what bowl they are selected to on Sunday