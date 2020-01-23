Iowa wins 85-80 over Rutgers

The Hawkeyes' 10-win season and Holiday Bowl victory are now in the rear-view mirror. Kirk Ferentz turned the page to 2020 on Monday, now looking for some of his returning players to step up -- especially Spencer Petras, the odds-on favorite to be the starting quarterback next season.

"I think Spencer, especially in December, he really looked like a college quarterback," Ferentz said. "He looked like a Big Ten quarterback in practice. And again, that's practice, but we do competitive stuff against each other. I was pleased, I think all of us were pleased with the growth he demonstrated. He seems to have all the right attributes and now it's a matter of him getting himself ready and going out and competing."