No. 16/13 Iowa defeated No. 10/8 Iowa State, 70-57, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday night. All-American Caitlin Clark stuffed the stat sheet, she had 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and five steals. Clark’s five steals tied her career-high against Monika Czinano registered her eighth career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. This is the 9th time this season that Clark has scored 15+ points. Czinano scored 15+ points for the 6th time this year. Czinano recorded double-digit boards for the 3rd time this season. It was Iowa’s first win against an AP Top 10 team since beating No. 5 Indiana on Feb. 19, 2022. Iowa has won six out of the last seven matchups.