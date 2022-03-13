The Iowa women’s basketball team will host Illinois State on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

“Now we see our path laid out for us,” coach Lisa Bluder said at a news conference after the bracket was revealed.

If the second-seeded Hawkeyes win, they’ll play the winner of Colorado and Creighton on Sunday in the Greensboro Region.

Also of note is the 3-seed in the same region: Iowa State. If both teams pass their first two tests, the Hawkeyes and Cyclones would meet in the Sweet 16.

“It’d be great for the state of Iowa for both of us to make it to a Sweet 16,” Bluder said. “That would be amazing. I just think that we both have to really lock in at one game at a time. Because if you start looking ahead, either you can obviously not prepare well for your first opponents or it can be overwhelming. So either way, you don’t want to do that.”

Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark expressed a similar sentiment.

“I think just taking it game by game is the biggest one,” Clark said. “You’ve gotta win 6 games if you want to win it all.”

Iowa won the Big Ten Tournament last Sunday as the No. 2 seed, beating Indiana in the championship.

Illinois State rallied to beat Northern Iowa 50-48 in Moline on Sunday for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament title.

The Redbirds are making their sixth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2008.