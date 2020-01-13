Iowa women outlast No. 12 Indiana for 30th-straight home win

The Hawkeyes 30th-consecutive victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was one of the most heart-stopping games.

Iowa defeated Indiana 91-85 in double overtime, moving into a tie for the Big Ten lead.

“This is probably, definitely in the top three games at Carver, top two. I think back to the game last year against Missouri in the NCAA Tournament too, but our crowd was so amazing today,” said senior Makenzie Meyer. “The fans were on their feet the whole game, screaming. It really helped us out, especially on defense.”

Meyer and fellow senior Kathleen Doyle scored 13 of the team’s 14 points in the second overtime.

“You can feel the crowd, like willing you to win. They just want it as bad as we do, you can really feel it,” said Doyle, who finished one rebound shy of a triple-double with 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. “It’s honestly just a will to win and I just want to do it for my teammates. Everyone does a great job of just bringing that energy. You just gotta do what you’ve got to do in this Big Ten season. It’s definitely worth it.”

“You’ve got these guys out there, you’ve got to feel pretty confident, right? I mean, they’ve just been through it all,” said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. “I can’t be more proud of these young women. The leadership that we’re getting. The effort that we’re getting every single day, the focus too on the scouting report and those type of things.”

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

