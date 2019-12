Tied at 48 entering the fourth, the Hawkeyes built a seven-point lead they wouldn't relinquish

Iowa earned its fourth victory in-a-row over Iowa State, winning the annual Cy-Hawk game 75-69 in Ames.

Senior Kathleen Doyle led Iowa with 21 points, while Monika Czinano added 20. Makenzie Meyer tossed in 18 points, including three of the Hawkeyes eight three-pointers.

Iowa State’s Ashley Joens recorded a double-double in the loss with 26 points and 12 rebounds.