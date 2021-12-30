Iowa women’s basketball game vs. Illinois postponed, have new opponent to play Sunday

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, left, drives to the basket against IUPUI’s Rachel McLimore during an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

Non-conference play isn’t over quite yet for the University of Iowa Women’s Basketball team after they had another schedule change due to COVID-19.

Their game against Illinois, which was scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. has been postponed “out of abundance of caution due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Illini basketball program.”

Iowa will instead play Evansville at 11 a.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It’s their second-ever matchup with the Purple Aces. Iowa won the only other game, 76-64 during the 1983-84 season. All game tickets and parking passes for the game vs. Illinois will be valid for the game Sunday vs. Evansville.

This is the second postponed conference game in a row for the Hawkeyes, due to positive COVID tests in their opponent’s program. Their game against Penn State that was supposed to be played Thursday, was also postponed earlier this week.

“The decision was made as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference, Illinois and Iowa Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with university, local and national officials and guidelines.” a press release from the school read.

Iowa also cancelled three games and a trip to Cancun in November due to positive COVID tests within their program.

The league office will coordinate the rescheduling of the game. If the game isn’t able to be rescheduled, it will ruled a no contest.

In the event the Illinois game is able to be rescheduled, season ticket holders will be issued a new ticket for that game at a later date.