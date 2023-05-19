The Iowa women’s basketball team is going global. They’re taking a 12-day trip overseas that will take them through Italy and Croatia beginning on August 4.

They will play three games against opponents to be named later.

The Hawkeyes will travel across the Atlantic ocean to the Amalfi coast (Italy), Naples (Italy), Dubrovnik (Croatia), and Split (Croatia). It’s the first time head coach Lisa Bluder has taken her team overseas since the team went to Spain in 2019.

“We are incredibly excited to have the resources and opportunity to expose our program and give our players an opportunity to travel abroad. It will add tremendous value to their life experience, education and allow our team to get practice and game reps we wouldn’t get otherwise,” Bluder said.

“We’re all super excited to share this trip with our teammates that haven’t been overseas yet. It should be a great team bonding experience for us,” Gabbie Marshall added.

Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes are going global, but will fans make the trip too? The only thing left to do is give wherever they play a proper name. We got Carver-North, Carver-West, Carver-South — how about Carver… Europe?

