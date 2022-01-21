Iowa women’s basketball reschedule game, now play Illinois Sunday

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) makes a 3-point basket during an NCAA college basketball game against New Hampshire, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

Iowa women’s basketball has found a new opponent for Sunday, and it’s their nearby neighbor, Illinois. They were looking for someone to take the place of Indiana, who had to postpone this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

It’s the sixth game the Hawkeyes have had to cancel or postpone this season.

The game against Illinois will also be a make up for a game that was postponed on Jan. 2, also due to COVID protocols. They originally rescheduled that game to Feb. 12. Sunday’s game will now take the place of that one.

Tickets and parking passes originally issued for the Indiana game will still be valid. In the event that game is able to rescheduled, season ticket holders will be issued a new ticket.

The No. 25 Hawkeyes are in the midst of four-game winning streak. Their last game was a 105-49 blowout of Minnesota. Caitlin Clark had a triple-double, going for 35 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Furthermore, over her last six games, the four time B1G Player of the Week is averaging 32.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game.

Caitlin Clark’s last 6 games:



• 35 PTS | 13 REB | 11 AST

• 31 PTS | 10 REB | 10 AST

• 24 PTS | 8 REB | 9 AST

• 31 PTS | 8 REB | 12 AST

• 30 PTS | 3 REB | 5 AST

• 44 PTS | 5 REB | 8 AST



(32.5) PTS, (7.8) REB, (9.2) AST



My goodness! @CaitlinClark22 @IowaWBB | #NCAAW pic.twitter.com/GN5FUNUUCY — Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) January 21, 2022

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. The game will air on Big Ten Network.