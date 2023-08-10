Caitlin Clark at Kinnick? Yeah, you heard that right. The Iowa women’s basketball team will host an outdoor scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will face DePaul in the “Crossover at Kinnick” on Sunday, October 15 at 3 p.m.

Iowa women’s basketball season ticket holders from 2022 will have access to purchase tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by university contributors and football season ticket holders on Wednesday and the general public on Thursday. Proceeds of the event will benefit The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

A limited number of Rain or Shine tickets will be sold at $20 that will allow fans to attend the event at Kinnick or Carver-Hawkeye Arena in case weather forces the game to be played indoors. Kinnick only reserved seat tickets will be $10 for adults, and $5 for students, and youth (age 18-and-under). Football stadium premium seat holders will be contacted separately and provided an opportunity to purchase tickets to the event.

The contest will broadcast on B1G+ and the Hawkeye Radio Network.

“We’re super excited to play in front of the best fans in the country inside Kinnick Stadium,” Gabbie Marshall said. “We’re thankful to have an administration that gives us this platform to elevate our sport.”

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.