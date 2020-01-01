Iowa women win in record fashion

It’s been a remarkable calendar year for the Hawkeyes women’s basketball team, so on the final day of 2019, why not put up another milestone?

The Hawkeyes scored a program-record 108 points Tuesday, throttling Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Any time you have a scoring record against a Big Ten opponent, that’s a pretty good offensive night for you,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. “We shot the ball well, four people in double figures, I love to see that balance. We did not click at Nebraska and for us to bounce back, I’m really proud of the way they focused on Illinois and came in here and played it like it was the Big Ten Championship game.”

“Our team is so unselfish and we care so much about one another and want each other to do well,” Iowa senior forward Amanda Ollinger said. “I think that’s what really drives us. We want the Hawk to our right and to our left to succeed.”

“Games like that, when it’s just clicking offensively, it just seems so much more fun when you’re teammates are celebrating and it’s just high energy,” Iowa senior guard Kathleen Doyle said. “We got to do it in front of our home crowd which makes it even better, so I mean that’s why you play basketball, for moments like that. It’s just really fun.”

Doyle led the way for the Hawkeyes with a career-high 33 points in the victory. The win was the Hawkeyes’ 28th straight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa now gets a six-day break before traveling to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats.



For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.