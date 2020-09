"In August, the University of Iowa decided to cut four athletics programs including women's swimming, but they have not given up hope. They have filed for a title IX lawsuit, stating that the University does not have enough women's sports."

(Sage Ohlensehlen/Iowa Senior Swimmer) 015"Me and my teammates are suing the University of Iowa for not having enough opportunities for women, um the way that title IX works, the amount of females that are in the student body population, should be equivalent to the amount of opportunites there are to women in athletics. The university of Iowa has about 56 percent female student body population. Therefor athletics should be 56 percent female opportunities."