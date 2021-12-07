Iowa WR Tyrone Tracy Jr. enters transfer portal

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. reacts after scoring a touchdown against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Iowa junior wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday morning.

A lot was expected of Tracy Jr. this season, following the graduation of Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith. He finished this season with just 15 catches for 106 yards in 13 games, and saw less playing time towards the end of the season. After starting the season as the number one receiver, he finished the season as a backup, with Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV taking on a larger role.

He does have the option to return to Iowa if he chooses.

2018 3-star WR Tyrone Tracy has entered the transfer portal after totaling 66 rec for 871 yards and 5 TD during his Iowa career @BlairRIVALS https://t.co/RkTd8oe0MH — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 7, 2021

The Indianapolis native had a very productive redshirt freshman season in 2019, creating some excitement going forward around the electric playmaker. He finished that season with 36 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns. That remains his most productive season at Iowa.

He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

He becomes the third Hawkeyes receiver to enter the portal. Quavon Matthews and Desmond Hutson both put their names in during the season. The Hawkeyes now have just six scholarship wide receivers, including the incoming recruiting class.