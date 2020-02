Top-ranked Iowa versus No. 2 Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday night -- one of the biggest wrestling duals in years for the Hawkeyes program. There's pressure on both sides, up-and-down the lineups, to perform. How the Hawks plan to handle that pressure depends on who you ask.

"I feed off pressure and I love it," 125-pound junior Spencer Lee said. "I just gotta go out there, wrestle my match. You've gotta relax, wrestle hard, smart, takedown, turn. That's pretty much how I think."