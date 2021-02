Iowa Wrestling dominating in 2021

“THE IOWA HAWKEYES ARE OFF TO AN 3-0 START TO THE 2021 SEASON. IN ALL THREE WEEKS THE HAWKEYES WON THEIR FIRST 5 MATCHES. THAT’S SOMETHING HEAD COACH TOM BRANDS SAYS STARTS AT THE TOP WITH HODGE TROPHY WINNER SPENCER LEE.”

(TOM BRANDS/IOWA HEAD COACH) 21

“THE THING THAT YOU CAN NOT COACH AGAINST IS PACE AND ENERGY AND IF YOU WATCH SPENCER LEE THERE IS YOUR EXAMPLE ON HOW TO HANDLE ANYONE WHO TRIES TO KEEP IT CLOSE. SO, THE PROGRESS YOU ARE SEEING THERE IS YOU CAN’T SLOW ME DOWN BECAUSE OF MY PACE. SO HE IS A SPARK PLUG AND YOU KNOW DESANTO IS IN HIS OWN RIGHT IS HIS OWN MAN AS WELL HE DEFINENTLY THRIVES OFF OF SPENCER BUT DESANTO HAS A MOTOR AS WELL. THESE GUYS HAVE SOME THINGS THAT ARE BUILT INTO THEM, EIERMAN GOT A FUNKY STYLE HE LIKES TO SCORE A LOT OF POINTS BUT THEY DEFINATELY BENITIFIT FROM SPENCERS, THE HODGE, THE SULLIVAN AND THE TWO TIME NATIONAL CHAMPIONS ENERGY.”

(RHOLDON)

“3RD RANKED TONY CASSIOPPI WAS COMING OFF OF A TOUGH LOSS AT MINNESOTA BUT ON SUNDAY HE REDEMMED HIMSELF WITH A PIN. TOM BRANDS WANTS TO SEE MORE OF THAT FROM CASSIOPPI.”

(BRANDS)

“THINGS THAT DON’T GO YOUR WAY, LAST WEEK IN REFERENCE TO CASSIOPPI. WE DON’T WORRY ABOUT WHAT WE GOT WITH TONY CASSIOPPI AS FAR AS BEING ABLE TO BOUNCE BACK OR HOW LEVEL HEADED HE IS. WHERE I’M AT WITH THAT IS WE BELONG WITH THE BEST IN THE WORLD AND THAT’S MY OPINION. I’M GOING TO NEED A LITTLE BIT OF HELP FROM TONY HIMSELF TO BACK THAT OPINION UP HOW’S THAT. SO, I CAN SHOOT MY MOUTH OFF ALL DAY LONG AND I’M SURE THERE ARE PLENTY OF ENEMIES OUT THERE WHO LOVE IT AND THEY CAN CROW ON THAT. BUT I KNOW WHAT THIS GUY IS CAPABLE OF. WE LOVE HOW HE OPERATES, I KNOW HE CAN HE CAN GET IN THERE WITH THE BEST IN THE WORLD.”

(TONY CASSIOPPI/IOWA SOPHOMORE WRESTLER) 2:03

“WASN’T EXPECTING TO PREFORM ANYTHING LESS THAN MY BEST TODAY. DOES MATTER IS WE HAD LAST WEEK OFF OR WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK SO.”

(RHOLDON)

“THE HAWKEYES HAVE OUTSCORED THEIR OPPONENTS 102-16 THIS SEASON. THEY WILL TRAVEL TO WEST LAFAYETTE ON SUNDAY FEBURARY 7TH FOR A DUAL MEET AGAINST PURDUE AND OHIO STATE.