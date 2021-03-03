Hawkeyes’ Spencer Lee = Jedi Master

Spencer Lee is the best wrestler in the country. This season he is trying to become the 5th wrestler to win the Dan Hodge Trophy multiple times. Lee has been so dominant on the mat that his team is starting to believe that he is a Jedi Master.

“Spencer is one of a kind. He is very unique. We call him Yoda because he can do things with his opponent that are not human. He can use the force and turn guys to pin or tech them in the first period” said teammate Alex Marinelli.

“They call me that because Terry Brands and Nelson and a bunch of other guys love Star Wars. Caleb Young, Caleb made a photo edit of me like one of the pictures I took for media this year with like a cain and like Yoda ears on and sent it in the group chat. So I was kind of like meme because they called me Yoda and like I am really short” said Spencer Lee.

Iowa wrestling Head Coach Tom Brands had a different comparison for Spencer Lee. One of the greatest athletes of all time.

“It’s like an elite minded athlete it’s like an Michael Jordan. It’s not about what movie I am going to make in the offseason or what about this name image likeness that’s coming down what am I going to make with that. X amount of dollars he is very grounded with all that will come with consistent great performances every time out” said Tom Brands.

Spencer Lee has a career record of 63-5 and this season Lee is trying to win his third national title. Iowa will hit the mat for the first time since February 7th on Saturday as they try to win their 37th Big Ten title.