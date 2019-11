It's been a decade since the Hawkeyes' last national championship. But with seven All-Americans on the roster, the Hawks are poised to return to the top of the hill in college wrestling. So get ready, because the Hawks are coming.

"I think about it every day," Iowa junior Alex Marinelli said. "I got the 2010 national title picture in my apartment right now. My wife and I have it hung up. We hate seeing other people win. It's a proven fact and so Okie State, Ohio State, everyone that's contending, we're wanting to prove to them that we should be on the top of the stand at every single weight class."