Iowa Wrestling to host Penn State on January 31, 2020

“NUMBER ONE IOWA VERSUS NUMBER TWO PENN STATE HERE FROM CARVER-HAWKEYE ARENA ON FRIDAY NIGHT — ONE OF THE BIGGEST WRESTLING DUALS IN YEARS HERE FOR THE HAWKEYES PROGRAM. THERE’S PRESSURE ON BOTH SIDES, UP-AND-DOWN THE LINEUPS, TO PERFORM. HOW THE HAWKEYES PLAN TO HANDLE THAT PRESSURE DEPENDS ON WHO YOU ASK.”

18 (Spencer Lee/Iowa Junior – 125 lbs) “I feed off pressure and I love it. I just gotta go out there wrestle my match. You’ve gotta relax, wrestle hard, smart, takedown, turn. That’s pretty much how I think.”

31 (Tom Brands/Iowa Head Coach) “Pressure is a good thing. Every time out I want to perform my best, that’s pressure. When you look within and the challenges and how do you want to be remembered, how you’re gonna write your career story. You’re doggone right there’s pressure.”

40 (Alex Marinelli/Iowa Junior – 165 lbs) “We can’t get too excited if we haven’t wrestled yet. If I’ve wrestled and I’ve done my job, I can kind of cheer on my guys. But if I’m not wrestling, I’ve got to stay calm and not get myself worked up where I’m wrestling a match, technically, in my mind and then going out and wrestling another one.”

56 (Michael Kemerer/Iowa Senior – 174 lbs) “I wrestle later in the dual, so it’s cheering my guys on, but I’m just staying relaxed, staying in my own match, not getting super into it like a fan. Then when it’s my time to go out, just being ready to wrestle and going out, doing what I do.”

NATS (WHISTLE, CROWD)

(Rossow/Reporter) “PENN STATE ENTERS FRIDAY WITH A BIG TEN WINNING STREAK OF 40 DUAL MEETS. THE LAST TEAM TO BEAT PENN STATE WAS IN 2015 — IT’S THE TEAM THEY’LL FACE ON FRIDAY, THESE IOWA HAWKEYES. REPORTING FROM IOWA CITY, ADAM ROSSOW FOR HAWKEYE HEADQUARTERS.”